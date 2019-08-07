Join the staff at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge for some upcoming weekend programs.
All programs will be held at the DeSoto Visitor Center unless otherwise noted.
CURATOR TALK ON BERTRAND EXCAVATION
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2 p.m.
Join the Museum Curator in learning about the excavation of the Bertrand Steamboat and discover how the Bertrand was found and the trouble they ran into when excavating the boat.
FISHING CLINIC
Sunday, Aug. 11, 1:30 p.m., at South Gate Recreation Area
Join refuge staff for a fishing clinic. Interested participants can meet at the South Gate Recreation Area. Fishing poles and bait provided.
CURATOR TALK ON BERTRAND CARGO
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2 p.m.
Join the Museum Specialist in learning about some of the cargo found on the Bertrand Steamboat.
RESEARCHING YOUR STEAMBOAT ANCESTORS
Saturday, Aug. 24, 10:30 a.m.
Special Guest Presenter Kassie Nelson is an independent historian and professional genealogist. Her work as a historian primarily focuses on the social history of steamboating on the Upper Missouri river and the Overland Trail. Join refuge staff for her advanced program on researching the lives of steamboat crewmen.
BUTTERFLY BUSINESS
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2 p.m.
Join a refuge ranger in discovering the butterflies of DeSoto. Grab some nets and go out on the refuge to catch and identify butterflies. Nets will be provided.
WHITE-TAILED DEER PROGRAM
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2 p.m.
Learn about white-tailed deer biology. Learn how to age deer by the wear of their teeth and how to score a buck. A refuge ranger will also be available to answer any questions regarding the upcoming deer hunting season on the refuges.
DeSoto National Wildlife Refuges is located along U.S. Highway 30 between Missouri Valley and Blair, Neb.
For more information, call 712-388-4800 or email the refuge at desoto@fws.gov. Check the websites fws.gov/refuge/desoto or fws.gov/refuge/boyer_chute for refuge updates.
