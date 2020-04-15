Across the nation, parents have been cast in a role many never expected – teachers at home.
Homeschooling one’s children is a choice many have made, but when the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools and businesses to close, some were left with little choice.
Educators throughout Harrison County are sharing fun and creative ways for students to pass the time and learn valuable skills via Facebook. But, at some point, the natives will become restless.
That is when it is time to get out of the house and do something together as a family and learn while having fun.
Go Fish
No, really, get your gear and go fishing at one of the local ponds or reservoirs.
Harrison County Conservation and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources encourage families to go fishing.
“Fishing is a great family activity and a way to get outside to relax and enjoy nature,” Harrison County Conservation Board’s Connie Betts said.
Children under the age of 16 do not need a license if they are Iowa residents, Betts added. If parents help bait the hook and remove the fish from it, not actively fishing for the children, they do not need a license. All other regulations and rules apply.
This activity is fun for all ages and can boost confidence, strengthen family bonds, and give youth a chance to practice patience.
If the fish just aren't biting, or if you prefer catch-and-release, return home to grill up some hot dogs, kebabs, or burgers, and don't forget the s'mores.
All in all, a bad day fishing is still a great day!
Make a Memory
It might look like a birdhouse, a raised garden bed, or a mess, but it is a memory just the same.
• Younger children can help measure wood scraps, sand, and paint. Together with a responsible adult to handle the power tools, they can build a birdhouse empire. These activities increase their attention to detail and hone fine motor skills.
• Older kids can handle a wood saw and hammer and nails. With some wood glue, a few clamps, and an attentive adult, they can make a key rack/wall shelf. This project comes together so easily with enough material, they can make Christmas gifts for extended family members before May.
• Older students can use some power tools with adult supervision. Their longer attention span also allows for a little work each day until their chosen project is complete.
Get Dirty
Find a spot in your yard to dig in the dirt or gather your containers and gardening soil, find some dollhouse furniture for a fairy garden, or plant seeds and watch your garden grow.
X Marks the Spot?!
Go on a treasure hunt – geocaching. But be wise. Sanitize anything you touch but don't take with you and sanitize your hands as well.
Jeremy Butrick, Harrison County GIS and mapping director, is a novice geocacher. He recommends geocaching.com for beginners.
“Geocaching is a fun family activity that anyone can do. It is a great activity for getting out of the house and being away from people during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “It is essentially a worldwide treasure hunt. Some of the treasures are Earth Caches, just scenic points of interest. Some caches are micro or small containers that you find. Some caches require you to follow two or more locations to reach the final cache. These are called Multi-Caches. Mystery Caches require you to solve a puzzle or series of steps to find the final coordinates.”
Butrick currently has three caches placed in Harrison County that are about the size of a small pill bottle. These caches contain a log sheet and pencil.
“Those items are recommended for each cache mainly to help make them identifiable as a cache and not trash,” Butrick explained. “Speaking of which, that brings up a great activity called Cache In Trash Out (CITO). Take your stash of plastic groceries bags and pick up trash along the way to help clean up the community or recreation area. It will help build your sense of community pride while participating in a fun outdoor activity.”
Hunting for treasure can be fun, but so is hiding a treasure. Hide a cache while you are out.
“When you do this, a local reviewer will check your information and placement to see if it meets geocaching guidelines,” Butrick said. “They will either enable it or contact you with recommendations for correcting the geocache before they enable it for others to find.”
With 11 more caches to place this spring or summer, Butrick said he keeps his caches easier to find.
“I am more interested in getting people out to see Harrison County and not spend all day digging around for a single cache,” Butrick said. “However, some are very well hidden and more difficult to find.”
There are geocaches of all sizes and types in Harrison County and surrounding areas. He suggests families keep the app up and watch for them. He added that geocachers have their own terminology, and they get really excited to be the First to Find (FTF) or Second to Find (STF) a new geocache.
“The type of equipment you use will determine your level of success as well,” he said. “I play on occasion with the Geocaching app on my Samsung Galaxy S8 and can usually get within five to 10 feet of the geocache, so there is still a little searching that needs done once you get to your destination.”
In the event that you feel the cache is missing or needs maintenance, simply write the cache owner and let them know. They will take care of it.
“I have found caches full of water and one that had been torched by a prescribed burn,” he said. “To get started, simply go to geocaching.com and set up a free account. There are training videos and tons of information to get you started.”
Butrick has been asked to conduct geocaching presentations and GPS over the years, and he is happy to do so again once the COVID-19 pandemic is under control,
“I recently purchased 10 new Garman eTrex 20x GPS units with financial assistance from the Dean J. King Family Foundation. If you would like me to give a talk to your organization once the COVID-19 virus is under control, contact me at 712-644-1324 or gis@harrisoncountyia.org. Please keep in mind that I am a geocaching novice, but learn more as I go.”
Inside Activities
Getting outdoors is a great idea, but Mother Nature isn't always cooperative.
Sure, each of you could stake out your space, play video games, or watch online social media videos alone.
Or, on those days that keep you inside, don't just fall back on the same old, tired routine. Here are some creative ideas.
Whose night is it to cook dinner?
Try a home version of a cooking lesson. Let each family member choose a country or region to research and make a meal that would be right at home abroad.
Or, create your own episode of “Top Chef,” but leave the dried tarantula at the market.
Have your pickiest eaters judge the winning dish and name your “Top Chef.”
Try a “Staycation”
Many museums, art galleries, and zoos are offering live streaming. These include the Omaha Zoo, the Cincinnati Zoo, and the Georgia Aquarium.
If lions, tigers, bears, and beluga whales don't interest your family, visit the Boston Children's Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, or the Louvre in Paris, France. You can explore the Great Wall of China or the surface of Mars with a 360° camera online at accessmars.withgoogle.com.
International (and intergalactic) travel has never been so inexpensive, and you can take the tour in your pajamas! Are we there yet?
Be a Star!
Instead of watching your favorite social media videos, choreograph and film your own. Soon you could be your favorite social media star's favorite social media star!
You CAN teach an old dog new tricks!
If all else fails, flip flop the roles. Let your student teach you something new. Whether this is the newest math process, how to podcast, or how to edit a video, your student has so many skills that they can share.
Are there any unintentional homeschoolers who want to share their wins? Send them via email to reporter@missourivalleytimes.com.
