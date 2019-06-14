New principals to begin duties in July at West Harrison and Logan-Magnolia
New leaders will walk the halls in two Harrison County school districts this fall.
West Harrison Community School District hired Casey Ring to replace Principal Brandt Snakenberg as Snakenberg moves closer to his home and family.
Ring; her husband, Jay; and their three children, Layton, 10, Austyn, 8, and Kelby, 6, will be moving to the county once her contract takes effect in July.
Casey has worked in the Tri-Center Community School District in Neola for the last 14 years, first as an 11th- and 12th-grade English teacher, then for a year as an instructional coach. For the last two years, she has been an instructional coach and the school district’s curriculum director.
“When I interviewed at West Harrison, I had the strongest feeling of family, that it is a relationship-based school, and that is something I look forward to,” she said. “It is a rural school and is in an ag-based community. West Harrison got me with their commitment to students and the small-town family feeling.”
Logan-Magnolia
Jill Kiger was hired as the elementary school principal for the Logan-Magnolia Community School District, taking over the position from Superintendent Tom Ridder, who will relinquish those duties while staying in his superintendent position.
Kiger was most recently the Pre-K through sixth grade principal at Clark Elementary in Osceola.
Her husband, Matt, has taken a position as the high school math teacher at Logan-Magnolia and they bring their children with them, eighth-grader Gavin, and fifth-grader Maria.
When asked what she looks forward to the most, Kiger replied, “Meeting the families and students is really exciting, but also becoming part of the community as a family.”
