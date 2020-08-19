Tonya Radil was in the hospital to save her dad’s life, but the process itself saved hers.
A dad in need
During our first interview in May 2019, Ron Dorrance sat at his kitchen table with his wife, Diane, on one side and daughter, Tonya Radil, on the other.
Ron had been dealing with the loss of weight, appetite, and sleep. He no longer had the energy to enjoy his retirement.
Ron had been diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder and his liver was failing.
The family described the progression of a rare genetic disease that stole his brother Frank's life in 1996 and was currently threatening his own life – Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency.
Early in 2019 doctors determined Ron needed a liver transplant and Tonya began the long medical process to decide if she was a match.
A desperate and determined daughter
On June 12, 2019, as Tonya waited for her echocardiogram, which would have concluded her second full day of live organ donor testing, her doctor advocate found her with her mom and dad at her side.
“He let me know that I had clear cell renal carcinoma. That means that I had kidney cancer,” she said. “He sat down with us and told us that I was no longer a viable candidate to be a donor, and I had cancer.”
At that moment, Tonya said, she looked at her dad and thought, “I can’t save you.”
At the same time, Ron said, “I just wanted them to take care of her, don’t worry about me. She has a lot of life left to live.”
A brief battle with cancer
“It didn’t really hit me until later that my life was at risk,” Tonya said. “It didn't really hit me until I had to tell my boys. That was the hardest part.”
Tonya said she was lucky. They found the cancer in the very early stages and removed the entire kidney within two weeks.
“If it wasn’t for my dad, they wouldn’t have caught it soon enough. When I had to go in for my first oncology appointment, they said the best course of action is to remove the kidney,” she said. “Then my first follow up appointment after the removal of my kidney, the doctor said to me, 'Everything was successful, we got it all. You are cancer free, go out there and ring the cancer-free bell. You are a survivor.’ That was the craziest thing I think she could have said. I saw people battling cancer, fighting for their lives. I had cancer for two weeks.”
Two more daughters began the process
When Tonya was undergoing the surgery to remove her kidney, her younger sister began the evaluation process to donate liver tissue for their dad instead.
While she was a match, they found that she was a carrier of the same genetic disease, making her an unsuitable donor.
Her older sister requested evaluation papers as well, and though she received them eventually, she would not end up as her dad’s donor.
Still, his disease progressed, and in August 2019, toxins were building up in his bloodstream and Ron developed hepatic encephalopathy, which can cause confusion, anxiety, a change in personality, and worse.
“It is like dealing with someone who has Alzheimer's,” Tonya said. “He was in and out of the hospital a lot.”
The call of a lifetime and answered prayers
The afternoon of Nov. 12, 2019, Diane got the call that a liver was available and Ron had two hours to get to the hospital.
“All we could do is cry. We got him to the hospital, and we just waited. It seemed like we waited forever,” Tonya said.
“When he was in the hospital waiting for his liver, he and my mom shared a moment alone in his room,” Tonya added. “He looked at my mom and told her that he had never prayed a day in his life, and he didn't know how. He asked her how to pray. That was the first time my dad had ever prayed in his life.”
Surely time moves slower when you are waiting.
“At some point, it was probably one or two in the morning, a nurse came in and said the donor family needed more time. You kind of forget how you got there. You know you are there to save your dad’s life, but you forget that somebody had to lose their life for you to be there,” Tonya said.
Early in the morning on Nov. 13, 2019, Ron Dorrance received the gift of a lifetime.
Recovering through a pandemic
He battled low magnesium and found himself in the hospital on and off through the beginning of the new year, then he developed pneumonia.
February brought renewed strength, and Ron began feeling better. March brought a pandemic.
He is taking great care and is currently following up with his doctors virtually. Though doctors don’t want him out fishing quite yet, Ron said he is staying as active as possible while isolating at home during the pandemic.
“My immune system is not that great yet,” he said. “I can stay around town and take Diane to the grocery store, but that is about it.”
Love and gratitude
On July 7, 2020, Ron’s sister Laura lost her life to the same genetic disease.
“Everybody wants to know how he is doing,” Diane said.
They cannot say enough about the love and tremendous support they have received from their friends and neighbors, and the Dorrance family will forever be grateful to a man named Ed, who worked construction, enjoyed fishing, and was the father of five.
“You cry so much for somebody else’s family. You hurt for somebody else’s family, and you’ve never been so grateful that your dad is receiving this from somebody else’s family. It is such a selfless act,” Tonya said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.