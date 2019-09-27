With the third closing of the summer of Interstate 29 due to Missouri River flooding, the most direct traffic path between Missouri Valley and Council Bluffs has been diverted to Loess Hills Trail/Old Highway 183.
Unfortunately for most semi-trucks, the path is not for them since the railroad trestle over Loess Hills Trail approximately 3.5 miles south of Missouri Valley has too low of clearance for them to get through, as does the tunnel under the tracks on DeSoto Avenue just east of the Loveland I-29 interchange.
Despite signage of the low clearance at both areas, a number of semi drivers continue to attempt to get through the two areas with disastrous results. For other truck drivers who ignore the signs until they get to the railroad overpasses, they are forced to turn around in areas that have minimum space to do so safely and without traffic flow disruption.
Tuesday evening, a semi hauling eggs attempted to go under the trestle on Loess Hills Trail and made it halfway through before coming to an abrupt halt with the trailer trapped underneath. Loess Hills Trail was closed in both directions for hours as a result of the crash.
Wednesday morning, a driver driving east from I-29 attempted to squeeze through what is commonly known as the mouse hole on DeSoto Avenue near Loveland and became trapped as well.
Following the Tuesday evening crash of the egg hauler, the Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement posted photos of the truck trapped under the overpass on its Facebook page with the following statement, “Like we’ve been saying… GPS isn’t always correct. So, no matter what your GPS tells you, Old Lincoln Highway in Western Iowa IS NOT a good route for semis as a detour for the closed portion of I-29. Commercial drivers – PLEASE use approved detours on I-680 and I-80.”
The Iowa State Patrol reiterated this warning for semi drivers on Wednesday morning following the “mouse hole” incident, stating on its Facebook page, “DeSoto Ave and I-29 at the Loveland Exit – Oops! With all of the flooding in the area, several roads are blocked off. Please make sure to follow detour signs and not your GPS.”
