Shortly after midnight on Thursday, June 4, Officer Ray Ohl of the Logan Police Department made a traffic stop for an equipment violation on a silver-colored 1998 Jeep.
During the stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and 260th Street, Ohl detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
When Ohl deployed K9 Pico around the vehicle for a free air sniff, K9 Pico alerted, indicating the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle.
Following a search of the vehicle conducted by Officer Ohl, marijuana and methamphetamine were seized.
The driver of the vehicle, Tommy Wagner of Woodbine, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for no driver’s license.
Less than two hours later, shortly before two a.m., a Dodge Dakota was seen in and around a 10th Street apartment building that had previously been destroyed by a fire and is being demolished.
This vehicle matched the description of a suspicious vehicle report made the previous day.
It was believed that the occupants of the vehicle were stealing copper from the rubble, leading Officer Ohl to conduct a second traffic stop at the intersection of Second Avenue and E. Third Street.
Ohl observed copper piping in the bed of the truck. The driver of the vehicle, Steven Geerdes of Council Bluffs, admitted that he stole the copper and was placed under arrest for fifth degree theft (less than $250), and was cited for no insurance.
Geerdes was transported to the Harrison County jail where he was housed on the above charges.
The Logan Police Department would like to remind the public that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
