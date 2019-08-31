Tiny houses, defined as residential dwellings measuring 400 square feet or less, yet on a permanent foundation, will soon be permissible in Harrison County.
“They are becoming more popular,” said Matt Pitt, Harrison County Zoning Administrator.
During discussion at the Aug. 15 Harrison County Board of Supervisors meeting, Pitt added that tiny houses on wheels will still be considered recreational vehicles.
“I researched what other counties had and tweaked it for our purposes,” Pitt said.
Current county zoning regulations require that all residential dwellings be at least 22 feet wide and have a minimum overall area of 720 square feet.
“The history on the minimum width is that we had a previous supervisor that did not want single-wide mobile homes in the county,” he added.
All homes in the county must be placed on a permanent foundation, and that will not change if the amendment is passed.
The board held the first reading following the public comment time, at which no public comment was offered. The second reading of the zoning amendment will be heard at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29. Any questions or comments may be sent to the Harrison County Planning & Zoning Administrator or emailed to mpitt@harrisoncountyia.org.
This amendment pertains only to the rural areas of Harrison County, as each city, town, and township will have their own regulations.
For instance, in Missouri Valley, the code allows for single-family homes as small as 640 square feet with a minimum width of 20 feet.
A house meeting both of those minimum requirements would measure just 20x32 feet, and all permanent dwellings must be placed on a foundation.
