The second reading of the Tiny Home Ordinance was held on Thursday, Aug. 29, during the Harrison County Board of Supervisors’ regular meeting.
Supervisors reported during the meeting that they had not been approached by anyone with questions or concerns.
Zoning Administrator Matt Pitt said he received questions from one citizen who was interested in building a tiny home.
No public was available to ask questions or discuss the issue during the public meeting either.
The third reading was waived because no public input had been received.
Further, the board unanimously approved the ordinance allowing tiny homes, those at 400 square feet or less, to be built within Harrison County.
These homes must be placed on a permanent foundation and must meet all other requirements for residences within the county.
At least one tiny home already exists in Harrison County, and Supervisor Walter Utman said he believes there is a second one.
Assessor Brenda Loftus missed the public hearing, but later said that the next thing her office would address is container homes. Though she was specifically talking about shipping container homes, other options may include grain bin homes.
At least two grain bins have been converted or built as homes in Harrison County, but for taxing purposes, Loftus’ office is working to determine taxing criteria.
“That is probably going to come down to state legislature,” she said.
