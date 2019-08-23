Charlie and Julie Wisecup of Missouri Valley are busy preparing for the Wisecup Farm Museum Music Festival's grand finale this weekend. After more than a dozen years of gospel, old-time country, and bluegrass music in the barn, they announce that this will be the final year for the festival.
The 14th annual festival, dedicated to the memories of Rick Andersen and Royce Ford, will be on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24-25.
Jackie Shewey and Dan Bowers open the event on Saturday morning beginning at 9:30 a.m. Following them, in 30-minute increments, national and international acts will entertain festival goers until 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Some of those names include Rayne Magill, Betty and Ed Rydell, Terry Smith, Buddy Sizemore, Lucy Jackson, Bobby Awe, The Lydics, Galen Larson, Eldon Hardekopf, Rick Borg, and many more.
Many entertainers are asked back year after year, while others offer fresh new faces, voices, and songs.
Throughout the main show in the north barn, jam sessions will be taking place in the south barn on both Saturday and Sunday.
Sunday begins again at 9:30 a.m. with a full hour of gospel music, followed again by entertainment throughout the day on the main stage. In the south barn, more bluegrass and old time country entertainment continues into the afternoon.
In addition to the musical shows, there will be an auction and a quilt raffle. Guests are asked to bring a lawn chair and to be generous when the hat is passed around. Donations are accepted to help offset the costs of the free festival.
Food will be served on the grounds, musicians’ compact discs will be on sale, and guests are invited to tour the grounds and view the museum’s displays.
Wisecup Farm Museum is located at 1200 Canal St. in Missouri Valley, southeast of the Interstate 29 and Highway 30 interchange. For more information, contact Jackie Shewey at 402-798-2150 or Julie Wisecup at 402-689-4002.
