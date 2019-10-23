On Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6:30 p.m. the Missouri Valley Public Library will host a program about Josiah Grinnell and the Underground Railroad.
Josiah Bushnell Grinnell was called a preacher, congressman, as well as a Negro-stealer during his lifetime. Among other accomplishments, he helped over 30 fugitive slaves, who passed through Grinnell before the Civil War, find freedom.
Presenter David Connon will tell the audience a story of racism, noble actions, and conflict. He will also highlight abolitionist John Brown’s visit to Grinnell, and Grinnell’s first riot over the presence of fugitive slaves in the public school.
Connon is employed by Living History Farms as a historical interpreter. He has a master’s degree in education from Northern Illinois University. Two of his great-great-grandfathers served in the Union Army.
Come learn about this episode of Iowa and United States history. The program is free and open to the public. Don’t miss it and be sure to bring your friends as well.
The Missouri Valley Public Library is located at 420 E. Huron St. in Missouri Valley.
