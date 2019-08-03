The extreme heat throughout the week of July 15 might have hindered some shoppers and vendors at Thursday’s Harrison County Welcome Center’s Farmers Market, but it didn’t stop a regional non-profit organization from offering free education.
More than 280 shoppers visited the market on Thursday, July 11, with eight vendors offering homegrown, home-canned, and home-baked goods.
Though Kathy Dirks, Program Director at the Harrison County Historical Village and Iowa Welcome Center, did not do a head count on July 18, the numbers were drastically reduced and just three vendors were in attendance.
Dirks stated that while some of the vendors were on vacation, the heat was a decisive factor and vendors called in advance to bow out for the week.
The Big Garden, which began in 2005 as a program of United Methodist Ministries with a goal of creating 12 community gardens in three years, grew to become a network of more than 150 community gardens throughout Nebraska, Iowa, and Kansas.
Educators with The Big Garden’s Gather Mobile Kitchen Classroom arrived in Missouri Valley to make free samples and share recipes with those who braved high temperatures for fresh produce.
The presentation began with fresh beet hummus, served with greens, cucumbers, and bread purchased from the vendors at the Farmers Market.
Though The Big Garden is located in Omaha, Neb., it serves southwest Iowa as well and offers a variety of educational support to advance local food systems.
For more information about The Big Garden, their services, or how to donate, visit BigGarden.org, email info@BigGarden.org or call 402-898-9862.
