Demolition of the bridge over Allen Creek on 280th Street between Isles and Jewell Avenues was delayed while workers determined how to handle an attached communications cable.
Harrison County Engineer Steven Struble provided the Board of Supervisors with a secondary roads update at the regular meeting on Thursday, Nov. 21.
During his report, Struble said that he had attempted to contact CenturyLink multiple times regarding the cable, but had not heard back.
Because the contractor, Graves Construction, was scheduled to begin removing the bridge on Nov. 18, CenturyLink representatives directed the department to tear the cable out and “they would deal with it later,” according to Struble.
He added that he wondered if that cable supplied the school with communications capabilities.
Emergency Manager Larry Oliver, who was also present at the meeting, wondered if it supplied emergency services and added that he would contact CenturyLink immediately following that meeting.
The following Tuesday, Struble reported that the contractor cut and removed the multi-line copper telephone cable.
“Surprisingly, we have received no complaints from anyone that was put out of service,” Struble said.
The road closure that was effective on Monday, Nov. 18, is expected to remain closed until May 1, 2020, while crews to remove and replace the bridge.
