Imagine spending half an hour once a week doing what you enjoy with someone who shares the same interests. Now imagine making a positive impact on local youth at the same time. That is what a TeamMates mentor does each week.
So, why are the local programs struggling to find mentors, especially male mentors?
The only apparent reason is that mentoring sounds difficult, but it isn’t. It is simple, but still impactful.
Adults aged 18 and over with an interest in supporting students from third grade through senior year, can apply at any of the Harrison County school districts.
“Matches are made based on common interests,” TeamMates coordinator, Sarah Malone, of the Boyer Valley Community School District chapter, said. “A successful match is one in which the mentee is guiding the activities and not relying solely on the mentor to choose what to do while meeting.”
Malone’s chapter is celebrating 10 years with the research-proven mentoring program developed by Dr. Tom Osborne.
“(Boyer Valley) TeamMates formed as a result of the Horizon program that was sponsored by DCDC,” she said. “We made our first match in January 2010. We will celebrate our 10-year anniversary this year.”
The Boyer Valley chapter’s goal is to have 30 matches made by the end of the school year. That goal is a challenge, though the chapter already has 24 matches, because, like most schools, the chapter is short mentors.
“We have a lot of mentees on a wait list,” Malone said. “I am asked weekly, ‘Have you found me a mentor yet?’”
Currently in its fifth year, West Harrison’s TeamMates program has 26 students matched with 24 mentors. While the program at West Harrison needs male mentors, there are several female mentors who need mentees.
“Because we are so short on male mentors we have two men who agreed to meet with two,” program coordinator Kim Nunez said. “One boy has been on the waiting list for three years. You will hear this from all the schools, it is really hard to find male mentors.”
Though the program signed seven new mentors this year, she has struggled to rematch mentors and mentees, due to several students, and several mentors, relocating. One student’s twin has a mentor, but his own moved and he is still waiting for a new match.
“With these new (mentors), we should be able to get 30 kids matched, but we will still have two boys that we will still need to match,” she said. “Just sit in on the training and if you decide it is for you, then you can just sign right up and we can do the background check.”
Nunez encourages anyone who may be interested, even if at a later date, to attend a nearby training. She has contacted all staff members in the district, and parents as well, to garner more mentors.
Missouri Valley’s TeamMates coordinator, Ashley Denton, agreed, saying the lack of numbers is the chapter’s biggest challenge.
“We have amazing mentors in our program, and their time and commitment to the program is incredible,” she said. “We always need additional caring adults to join our program and provide the support our students need. We currently have students at all levels (third grade through 12th) on a waiting list. The reason… we do not have enough mentors currently to serve all of our students.”
Though the Missouri Valley chapter, which is in year 11, has 41 active matches, their newest goal is to serve 60 students by 2022 with all graduates having a post-secondary plan.
“The Missouri Valley Chapter has also committed to taking one college visit per school year with high school mentees and mentors,” Denton added.
Matches are based on personality and shared interests, according to Denton.
“Our goal is to create quality matches with two individuals who can grow together throughout their TeamMates journey,” she said.
Harrison County’s newest TeamMates chapter, at just three-and-a-half years, is Logan-Magnolia.
Lo-Ma’s coordinator, Mae Blum, said, “I believe the first element in a successful match is time. It takes time to build a relationship. TeamMates’ new motto is simply: 'Be There.' When mentors take the time out of their busy schedules to come to school for 30 minutes once a week to play a game, do a craft, or visit with his/her mentee, the mentee begins to trust the adult. Mentors are non-judgmental. They accept mentees as they are for who they are. Mentors celebrate mentees individuality and celebrate uniqueness. Mostly mentors are willing to listen. All these characteristics build long-lasting relationships. Mentees are so excited to see their mentors. This builds hope. Youth with hope can do amazing things in school and out of school.”
West Harrison’s Nunez added that the ideal is that mentors stick with their mentees through graduation and beyond.
“The program uses the term “promise keepers,” and it means that you meet 24 times through the school year,” she added.
Though the need for more mentors is apparent, each of the coordinators urges others to look into the program, learn about the impact on students and mentors, and how little it takes to invest in Harrison County youth.
“To any new mentors... mentoring is an amazing opportunity to get to know a young person, learn about their lives, learn about the challenges our young people face, but most importantly, mentoring gives you the opportunity to show our youth what it feels like to be loved unconditionally,” Denton said. “As mentors, we get to focus on what is ‘right’ with our mentees, help them think about their futures, and provide them with opportunities they may not have otherwise.”
And while weekly activities are mentee led, each program adds fun, large group activities each year.
Group outings might include area college ball games or trips to regional attractions.
“We set up a bowling party, and that was fun,” Nunez said. “We had pizza, bowled, and they got tickets for games, too.”
West Harrison’s TeamMates board president, Tony Nunez, wanted to add that mentees are not always visibly struggling, but every student can benefit from an additional positive, invested adult in their corner.
“We are in a low-income school, but this is not an at-risk program. We have a lot of top athletes and gifted students in the (West Harrison) program,” Tony added. “There are amazing scholarships just for being in the program.”
The positive impact a simple meeting can have on a student goes a long way, regardless of whom the mentee is, and it seems that mentors enjoy the experience just as much.
“As a mentor, myself, I enjoy hearing about her world. Her seventh grade life is so different from my seventh grade life. When I walk in to meet her, she smiles. My heart is so full, knowing she is excited to see me,” Blum said. “I have baked with her, made holiday treats to share with school staff, played games, visited, did outdoor activities, and much more. The absolute best part is she allows me to teach her things I have an interest in, and then she teaches me new things. We laugh, and for 30 minutes, nothing else in the world matters but her.”
Anyone interested in learning more can contact any of the following:
• Boyer Valley Coordinator Sarah Malone at 712-674-3248 or via email at malones@boyer-valley.k12.ia.us or any of the following board members: Keri Brosamle, Becky Berens, Jill Schaben, Courtney Lee, or Molly Franken.
• Logan-Magnolia Coordinator Mae Blum at 712-644-2168 or via email at mblum@lomaschools.org.
• Missouri Valley Coordinator Ashley Denton at 712-642-2279 or via email at adenton@movalleycsd.org or any of the following board members: Middle/High School Building Coordinator RaeLea Herman, Joan Martens, Jessica Bosworth, Brent Hoesing, Michele Wilson, Susan Allen, or Delila Bertelsen.
• West Harrison Coordinator Kim Nunez at 712-646-2231 or via email at knunez@w-harrison.k12.ia.us or any of the following board members: Tony Nunez, Susie Lawrenson, Whitney Reimers, Karen Breyfogle, Brian Rife, BreAnn Marshall or Casey Ring.
• Woodbine Coordinator Maureen Allen at 712-647-2440 or via email at mallen@woodbine.k12.ia.us.
The Missouri Valley Community School District is hosting a Hometown Community Connections Event from 4:30-6:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov.11. Dr. Tom Osborne, TeamMates Founder, will be the featured speaker. There will also be snacks, face painting, a photo booth, and prizes.
Sponsors for the program include Boys Town, Harrison County Home and Public Health, and The Kim Foundation, along with Prevention Means Progress, Me360, Grief’s Journey, and the Set Me Free Project. Funding for this project comes from the Community Partnerships for Protecting Children.
Lo-Ma’s Blum encourages anyone interested to check out the TeamMates opportunity by visiting the TeamMates website or contacting the area schools’ TeamMates coordinators.
“If you are in a position to spend 30 minutes a week at school, please apply to be a mentor at teammates.org,” she said. “I can guarantee you have unique talents and skills that our youth want to know more about. If you have a caring heart and a listening ear, you are already a mentor. If you want to learn more about the life our youth live, they are willing to tell and/or show you.”
