On the morning of July 17, in the board rooms of the Council Bluffs Community School District Building, teachers began a two-day workshop that would introduce attendees to agriculture teaching opportunities not too far from the city.
Some of the schools represented were Treynor, Tri-Center, and College View in Council Bluffs. After introductions, the group boarded a charter bus and set off on a tour that took months to plan.
The first stop was the Horizon Equipment dealership in Missouri Valley.
Once there, Matt Leonard demonstrated the benefits of technology in agriculture, and the group was able to see how precision planting was implemented on farm fields. The tour of the facilities included the service department and the sales department.
Dunham Bee Farms in Dunlap was next on the agenda where Zach Dunham gave a thorough explication about what was involved in keeping bees and producing honey. The teachers were invited to taste some honey right off of the honeycomb.
“Getting an opportunity to see, firsthand, some of the amazing agriculture connections that can be made, right in our own backyards, is an opportunity that I am glad we are bringing to teachers,” said Melanie Bruck, education program coordinator for Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom.
At Sullivan Supply in Dunlap, Matt Burkhart gave a tour of their facilities and reinforced the idea that agriculture, and animal show supplies, is a global industry.
The next tour stop was a soil pit where a Natural Resource Conservation Service field technician showed the different types of soil and how colors indicated the presence of different minerals. All soils are made up of a combination of sand, silt, and clay. The Loess Hills were formed as silt particles were deposited during heavy winds.
The last stop of the tour day came to an end at Carsten’s 1800 Farmstead outside of Shelby. Adam Gittens from HTS Ag Services in Harlan demonstrated drone technology for teachers. Teachers compared the historical aspects of the farmstead to modern agricultural technologies like drones.
On the second day of the workshop, teachers learned how to implement what they saw on the tours into their classroom lessons and activities. Presentations included agricultural transportation, embryology, and soil health. Guest speakers included Matt O’Grady from the SIRE ethanol plant; Kelby Vorthmann, an area beef farmer; Adam Sudmann, an area pig farmer; Matt Stuever from Bartlett Grain Company; and Erin Carney from Farm Credit Services of America.
The teachers learned how to lead activities with their students like building proper ration for feeding pigs. Teachers walked away with resources and lesson plans as well as access to books and kits from the IALF lending library.
The workshop was hosted by IALF and sponsored in part by Farm Credit Services of America and the BNSF Railway Foundation.
For more information, visit IowaAgLiteracy.org.
