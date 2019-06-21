With the resignation of Director Dave Baxter from the West Harrison Board of Directors, the board appointed a new member to take his place, although she has served in that capacity in the past.
Tammy Neill was one of two individuals interested in the position, the other was Christopher Higgins of Mondamin. The potential candidates completed questionnaires and were not required to be at the May 28 meeting, but both attended.
“I do hope that Mr. Higgins does not take us off his radar and looks for additional opportunities,” board member Julie Kuhlman said.
Neill was sworn in at the June 12 school board meeting.
The board heard a request for open enrollment into the Logan-Magnolia Community School District.
“I included (in the board packet) the dialogue between the Department of Education, open enrollment – Eric Heights and myself, inquiring as to what qualifies as good cause,” Superintendent Julie Trepa said. “According to Eric Heights, the situation as it stands now does not qualify as good cause.”
The family requested enrollment out of West Harrison School District for one son. They live in Melody Oaks subdivision and the parents both leave home early for work, his mother explained.
The young student’s grandmother can provide transportation to and from school only in Logan, which is where she works. Additionally, family friends in Logan are available to help the young student. He currently attends school in Omaha, Neb., but the drive home makes the day particularly long for him.
Though West Harrison has a bus to transport the student, the parents do not want their son waiting alone at a bus stop in the morning, or walking their quarter-mile drive alone in the afternoons, often in inclement weather.
Trepa suggested the board deny their request as it does not meet the good cause requirements. Board members chose to approve the request despite Trepa’s recommendation.
The district hired a high school math teacher at the recent meeting, approved a support staff contract for Billie Jo Richards for the extended school year nurse, and named the district’s TLC teachers:
• Halie Stirtz – instructional coach.
• Angie Smith – mentor teacher.
• Jami Sherer – mentor teacher.
• Anthony Nunez – mentor teacher.
• Morgan Daniels – lead teacher.
• Mary Cartmill – lead teacher.
• Gina Birdsall – lead teacher.
• Gina Ruffcorn – Technology Integrationist.
