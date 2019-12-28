First Day Hikes being held across Iowa with two planned in the local area
Many people begin the New Year with resolutions to live a healthier, happier life.
This might include eating healthier foods, spending more time with friends and family, celebrating more, increasing activity, and enjoying the outdoors more.
If you are one of them, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has you covered.
Two First Day Hikes are planned nearby to celebrate 100 years of Iowa State Parks. They are two of nearly 50 state parks and forests that are hosting hikes across the state on Jan. 1, 2020.
The guided hikes are family friendly – just one or two miles long – and there may be hot beverages to take the chill off before or after the hike.
The Lewis and Clark State Park near Onawa will host their hike at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Hikers should plan to meet at the Visitor’s Center, 21914 Park Loop, Onawa, for a moderate 1.5-mile winter hike through the park.
Another area hike is the first-ever Preparation Canyon State Park/Loess Hills State Forest hike, according to Iowa DNR Forester Jeff Seago.
“The dedication for Brent’s Trail is the only organized hike that we have had in the past three years,” Seago said. “We had a great turnout for that hike. We don’t know what to expect for a turnout for this hike, but we would love to have a large crowd.”
The hike begins at 1 p.m. and visitors should meet at the upper entrance to Preparation Canyon State Park on Preparation Canyon Road near Moorhead.
The group, including Friends of Loess Hills State Forest and Preparation Canyon State Park staff as well as Iowa DNR staff, will enjoy a 3.5 moderately difficult hike on Sarah’s Trail into the Loess Hills State Forest.
Hot chocolate and snacks will be served at 3 p.m. at Loess Hills State Forest Brent S. Olson Visitor Center in Pisgah.
This event is part of the kickoff for Iowa State Parks 2020 Centennial celebration and the Friends of the Loess Hills State Forest, as well as Preparation Canyon State Park personnel, have helped organize and advertise the event, Seago said.
Hikers are urged to wear weather-appropriate attire and sturdy shoes.
Check the Friends of Loess Hills State Forest and Preparation Canyon State Park Facebook page for details or cancellation information.
“Our Friends group is planning more events throughout the year in conjunction with our local staff, so I would encourage folks that enjoy the outdoors to follow them on Facebook for details on the upcoming events,” he concluded.
