Join in for a sweet time at Hitchcock Nature Center to get ready for Valentine's Day by finding romance in Iowa's Loess Hills on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 5 p.m.
Participants will enjoy an introduction to snowshoeing, then head outdoors to enjoy a snowy walk through the hills to watch the sunset.
After the sunset, participants will head back to the lodge to enjoy cocoa and s'mores by the fire.
Please note, snowshoeing requires 4-6 inches of snow. If there is not enough snow for snowshoe use, participants will enjoy a guided winter hike instead.
This event is being presented as part of Hitchcock Nature Center’s adult education programming. Participants must be age 18 and over.
Cost for this event includes admission to the park, programming, guided hike, snowshoe rental, and refreshments. Pre-registration is required for this event by Wednesday, Feb. 5, as space is limited.
For more information and to register online, visit www.pottcoconservation.com. For questions not answered online, call 712-545-3283.
Dress for the weather. Much of this event will be held outdoors. This hike will include traversing uneven terrain in Iowa's Loess Hills after dark, so wear appropriate footwear. Meet at the Loess Hills Lodge. Weather permitting.
This event is not pet friendly. Service animals are always welcome.
Hitchcock Nature Center is located at 27792 Ski Hill Loop, Honey Creek.
