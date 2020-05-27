Susan Bonham

Immediate Family: Spouse, Scott. Adult kids: Sara and Steven. Grandchildren: Lily and Jackson.
Community you reside in: Logan.
Current occupation and employment background: Susan is in her 28th year as Harrison County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections. Prior to becoming the Harrison County Auditor, Susan worked in the Harrison Assessor’s Office for five years.
Educational Background: Graduate of West Harrison Community School, Graduate of Spencer School of Business and certified in the State Election Administrators Training.
Elected or appointed offices held: Appointed to the State of Iowa Voter Registration Commission since 2015. Currently, serving on the Auditor’s Elections Standing Committee.
Reason for becoming a candidate in this election: Susan would like to continue serving the citizens of Harrison County, a job that she believes has benefited the residents by giving them great customer service in a non-partisan way. Elections are her favorite part of the job even though they take hours and hours of planning, organizing, and executing, along with the help of her staff and the many election workers.
Most of all, Susan wants to see the courthouse roof replacement project be completed!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.