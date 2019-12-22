The Harrison County Board of Supervisors considered hard-surfacing the roads in the Melody Oaks subdivision north of Missouri Valley after the same issue narrowly failed in March of this year due to a lack of interested residents in the subdivision.
Since that time, Supervisors Walter Utman and John Straight have both been asked to revisit the matter by landowners in the subdivision.
At least half of the 43 property owners in the subdivision must agree to establish a special assessment district before Harrison County would move forward.
A special assessment district allows the county to assess the cost of the project equally to all the landowners benefitting from it.
The proposed sealcoating project was expected to cost nearly $250,000 earlier this year, but some of the property owners balked at the cost.
“Once it was done, the county would maintain it thereafter,” Utman said. “It wasn’t that outrageous. A lot of them are spending just as much money on dust control.”
In the first canvas, Harrison County Engineer Steve Struble sent letters to each of the property owners, followed up with phone calls, and spent weeks attempting to get a vote from all of them.
Despite his efforts to get a complete survey, some never gave a definitive yes or no answer. The matter failed. Just 20 of the 43 property owners agreed to form the special assessment district.
“It was pretty close, but there were those that we couldn’t get an answer out of,” Utman said.
Now, the supervisors have been asked to try again.
“I had someone approach me last week about Melody Oaks. They asked what it would take to go back and go door-to-door and get a definitive answer,” Utman said.
County Attorney Jennifer Mumm advised the board that the measure needs to be initiated by landowners in the subdivision.
Following discussion, the board decided the best way to move forward is to supply the petitioning landowner with a petition so that they may conduct that.
“I could not get anybody to take the initiative last time,” Struble said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.