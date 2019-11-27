Harrison County Engineer Steven Struble encouraged the Harrison County Supervisors during the Oct. 31 meeting to vote to repeal or amend some 2018 legislation as part of the Iowa State Association of Counties’ priorities when they come up for a vote on the association’s measures.
Legislation adopted in 2018 allowed heavier truck traffic on secondary roads that were not designed to accommodate such loads.
“Our secondary roads aren’t designed for even what we are putting on there today, let alone added weight. Until the last five years, all of our pavements had six inch thickness with no granular base for extra support,” Struble said.
He added that, under that legislative change, vehicles transporting heavy construction material have wreaked havoc on K-45 between Modale and Mondamin.
“A lot of these others will fail just like that if we allow this to happen, all of them, except for the ones the state built,” Struble cautioned.
Primary highways, he said, are constructed with 9-13 inches of pavement over a granular sub-base. Those roads are designed to handle heavier loads, as are their bridges.
Secondary bridges across the state will have to be inspected if this legislation is upheld, and an estimated 3,500 bridges will require new load limit signs, but how that work will be funded is undetermined.
Supervisors discussed their own priorities, some of which directly disagree with ISAC.
For instance, ISAC has opposed a gross vehicle weight as well as the annual increased weight Governor Kim Reynolds proclaimed – up to 90,000 in the fall.
Harrison County Supervisors Walter Utman and Tony Smith both voiced support for raising the limit in the fall, though not annually increased limits.
“I am not opposed to that either. What I am opposed to is to raise the limits continuously and permanently,” Struble said.
Supervisor John Straight said that corn growers want the permanent increase, and while ISAC stated that they oppose unreasonable increases, it remains unclear who will determine what is, and what is not, reasonable.
Funding for secondary roads and maintenance standards were also among the priorities for which Struble was concerned.
With just 2,000 eligible voters in the association, and less than 10 percent of those expected to vote, the Supervisors’ votes could be quite impactful, but Struble reminded each supervisor that the deadline for voting on these issues was midnight that very evening, Oct. 31.
It is unknown at the time of press if any of the supervisors voted for or against any ISAC priorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.