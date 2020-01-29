Melody Oaks paving project still not approved
Neighbors will be asked once again if they would like their roads surfaced in the Melody Oaks subdivision, though a recent petition was successful.
Melody Oaks resident Fred Blom asked the Harrison County Board of Supervisors to revisit the petition after it failed last year.
Blom was invited to contact his neighbors, complete a new petition, and bring it back to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors.
“I used the same format as what was proposed last year,” Blom said. “I tried to visit with everybody there. I carried no influence. Everybody voted exactly as they wanted to.”
Half of the 44 Melody Oaks landowners must sign the petition to establish a Secondary Road Assessment District.
The cost would be assessed to each landowner, based off of the valuation of each property, over a 10-year period beginning once the project is complete. However, landowners have the option of paying the total assessment up front.
Harrison County would be responsible for designing and financing the project, as well as finding a contractor to complete the hard surfacing. Once complete, Harrison County would be responsible for maintaining the surface.
A total of 27 landowners signed the petition indicating they would like hard surface roads in the subdivision.
Additionally, landowners could seek the same surfacing for personal driveways at the same time for private payments to the contractor directly.
“The county would not be involved with that,” Supervisor Walter Utman said.
Steven Struble, Harrison County Engineer, said the project would be a hot mix/asphalt surface at least an inch and a half with an expected life of 20 years.
The proposed project would include grading and drainage as well.
“Last time, we were just looking at doing a seal coat and being done with it,” Struble added. “I have looked at it more since then.”
Jack Peterson, also a Melody Oaks landowner, objected to the project and the preliminary project estimate of $273,000.
Although the maintenance of all county roads is paid for by taxes, Peterson balked at assessing the cost of this project solely to the residents who will benefit from it.
“It’s another form of taxation if you can get the people to pay for the maintenance of their own roads. It’s not fair, and I don't think it is legal,” Peterson said.
Instead, he proposed all Harrison County residents share the cost.
“If the county deems that this road should be hard-surfaced in any way, it is your (the Supervisors) responsibility to find a way to pay for it,” Peterson said. “Why can't you do this at your expense? Why should we have to pay for our road when everybody else in the county don't?”
Supervisor Tony Smith argued that those who live in town are assessed a cost for road maintenance through taxes, as are county residents.
Peterson said that when the board does their budget, they could consider this project as part of that, and then all county taxpayers would share in the cost of the project.
“Why don't you guys plan ahead a little farther?” he asked.
Peterson also mentioned that last year the project was just pea gravel as opposed to the hot mix/asphalt surface.
He voiced concern over the increased taxes on property values that will not increase accordingly, the potential slickness of hard surfacing as well as roadwork that needs completed on Loess Hills Trail at the Laredo intersection.
“The work that was supposed to be done, and you Mr. Engineer, promised us would get done, last summer, and I don't think you did one damned thing,” Peterson said.
“We didn't get hardly any work done from March 12 until sometime in August because of the flooding,” Struble replied.
Secondary roads crews have worked on Loess Hills Trail in that area, Struble added, though they are not done.
“The thing is Jack, you are trying to convince me and the board, I don't care one way or the other,” Struble said.
Smith echoed Struble's statement, “If you guys vote to do this, we support you. If you vote against it, we support you.”
Despite objections from those who do not want the project or want to pay for it, the petition had more signatures than necessary to move forward with the project; however, a small discrepancy voided the petition.
“We used the wrong petition. It said 300 feet from the center of the road,” Struble said. “I had made corrections to that... on the distance from the center of the road.”
The newer version includes properties 1,850 feet from the center of the road, which would include the outlying properties to which Peterson was referring.
Blom was asked to redistribute the correct petition to residents and ask them to indicate again whether they want hard surfacing in the subdivision.
A final estimate for the project will be available if the new petition is signed by more than half of the residents in the subdivision and once bids are received. The matter will be revisited at a future meeting.
