Despite delayed delivery of materials, the Missouri Valley Elementary addition is coming together, albeit slowly.
The addition has provided much needed learning space for elementary staff and students. Previously, young students might have received instruction in a hallway, or an alcove, while two, and sometimes three, teachers shared classrooms.
Voters approved the addition on April 2, 2019, and construction began with a projected completion date of August 2020.
“We've had some issues with materials arriving late, so we are now anticipating a final completion date of Sept. 15,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brent Hoesing.
Elementary classrooms, including preschool classroom, are ready for staff and students, and the elementary school office, as well as the inside of the wrap-around room are also complete.
“Then, the only thing left to complete will be the outside of the wrap-around ‘Little Reds’ room, and the Activity Learning Center. Our students will have to go the first month with outdoor PE, which is ok because we'll try to be outside as much as possible anyway,” Hoesing added. “At this time, we are not sure about an opening date for community use as we want to be extra cautious to ensure that we are providing a safe learning environment for students. When we are able to ensure that this can be maintained in conjunction with community use, we will open it to the public.”
The district hired current Elementary Physical Education instructor Matt Walsh to be the Activity Learning Center Director. Walsh will coordinate all the after-school and non-school activities, as well as staffing for community use times, according to Hoesing.
