The miniature steam engine should be back home in time for Watson Station to open for the season, assuming the COVID-19 pandemic allows.
The steam train is still under repair with an estimated completion date next month, according Mark Warner, Chairman of Watson Station.
“The estimated finish is going to be in about a month,” Warner said. “Internally, the steam train had never been gone through.”
The steam engine was taken to Ed Jarvis, a mechanic in Custer, S.D., for mechanical overhaul.
“He is very good at what he does. That is what he does for a living,” Warner added. “He gave us a recommendation. This will be one of the nicest steam trains in the United States.”
Several components have been repaired instead of replaced. Jarvis took the engine apart and recommended two new steam injectors. Those are currently being fabricated in California at a cost of just more than $3,350.
“Most of the mechanical portion, the components, have been replaced or repaired,” Warner said. “That is the only unexpected bill we have seen. We weren’t sure we were going to need to replace them. It is a critical component.”
While repairs were originally estimated at $12,000-$13,000, they were more extensive than anticipated, and Warner expects the cost to be closer to $16,000 when all is done.
The Missouri Valley City Council approved a loan for the repairs in December 2018.
Currently, the amount paid out is $10,832.08, including the cost of the injectors; however, a 50 percent labor charge is remaining. That total is expected to be $4,730, but may be more if Jarvis experiences any more unexpected challenges.
Additionally, Watson Station received a Jimmy D. King grant of $42,000 to purchase a new F series unit, which will match the train cars and is expected to be completed in September.
“It is being built in Texas by an F-series builder,” Warner said. “We found exactly the unit we were after. It took us quite a while to find it.”
This engine will be heavier at nearly 1,000 pounds more than the current unit, and it will be built more solidly, according to Warner.
The new engine will also be scaled down to the size of the other cars, but will be a 16-25 horsepower, water-cooled unit.
“The new F series unit will be our primary unit that we use day-to-day,” he added. “It is a three-colored unit. The base color is yellow, and it will have red and black in it.”
Warner said the new gas-powered engine will be used daily, and the current engine will be stored for backup.
“We have so many people during our Polar Express event that we need two trains running,” he said. “We will probably run the steam train as well as the (new) gas train.”
(0) comments
