West Harrison Community School District is searching for a new Tech Director as Joe McMinamen’s resignation was accepted at the July 17 Board of Director’s meeting.
“We are going to advertise in the papers and also send it to Omaha,” Superintendent Julie Trepa said.
Trepa added that some districts don’t hire their own tech director, instead they contract with a provider using Physical Plant and Equipment Levy funds.
Additionally, the board approved hiring Katie Heilig and Debra Samson for kitchen staff for the upcoming school year, as well as approving Grant Staats, the new high school math teacher as the middle school football coach and the assistant boys track coach.
Staats played football and ran track throughout middle and high school. He also ran track as a collegiate athlete at Morningside College.
The school board also hired Anthony Dimari as a van driver and Terry Myers to drive the open bus route.
Student Safety
The Iowa Department of Transportation will install flashing yellow caution lights at the school crosswalk at Highway 127, and it was determined that the stop sign used previously was not DOT compliant.
These lights are solar powered and have a back-up battery.
Once the signage is installed, it is up to the district to maintain the equipment.
“If something goes awry, we will have to fix it,” Trepa said.
Concerns centered on student safety as the students previously relied on a stop sign.
“Are we going to train the little children how to cross the highway?” board member Julie Kuhlman asked.
“Maybe we could start some school crossing guards with the older kids,” board member Jennifer Thomas said.
Trepa added that she wanted the sheriff to monitor traffic in the beginning, and board members added that law enforcement would be welcome to come talk with the students as well.
2019-2020 Student Handbook
The West Harrison administration added a category for verbal threats of school violence in the handbook for the upcoming school year. Changes were also made to the unexcused absence policy and the look-alike drug policy.
“We added some in-school suspension as well as some out-of-school suspensions,” Trepa said.
Board members discussed the good conduct policy at length, as well as the consequences, which were clarified in the updated draft of the handbook.
Other actions taken by the board include:
• Approved the 2019-2020 Consortium Agreement with Children’s Square and Heartland Family Service.
• Approved Tim Jones as a volunteer high school volleyball coach.
• Opened, and refused the sole bid from Huff Salvage for sale of a bus and van.
• Continued with Nolte Cornman and Johnson CPA as the district auditor.
