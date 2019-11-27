West Central Community Action and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary are asking for your help with the 2019 Christmas Adoption Program for Harrison County.
If you would be interested in adopting a family, you can make a request by emailing alugsch@westcca.org or calling 712-644-3388 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Thursday. Wish lists are provided and can be faxed, mailed, or emailed this year.
Families who are not adopted will receive gift cards from the monetary donations that are received. Gifts for adopted families will need to be taken to Logan City Hall, 108 W. Fourth St. in Logan only on Wednesday, Dec. 11, between the hours of noon and 6 p.m.
To make a monetary donation, make checks payable to Harrison County Christmas Adoption Fund and mail to West Central Community Action., Attn: Amy, 107 N. 4th Ave. Ste 7, Logan, IA 51546.
Monetary donations or gift cards can be dropped off at the West Central Community Action office anytime during business hours.
When calling about available families to adopt, ask if the family you desire to assist is still available by using the family number as noted.
All families are also asking for assistance with Christmas dinner. If possible, please provide a local grocery gift card to help them with this request. You are not required to provide everything on their list. The wish list is a guideline for you to use when shopping. Gifts for children must be unwrapped. Please provide wrapping supplies.
Families wanting assistance from the program must contact the Logan West Central Community Action office at 712-644-3388 and complete required paperwork by Monday, Dec. 2.
The list of families available for adoption changes rapidly. To see most current list of available families, check the Harrison County Iowa Resources Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/Harrisoncountyiowaresources.
Available families include:
4. Two girls, 12 and 15 years, Dunlap.
38. Four boys, 2, 8, 11, and 14 years; two girls, 8 and 12 years; Woodbine.
41. One boy, 12 years; one girl, 18 years; Modale.
43. Two girls, 5 and 17 years; one boy, 15 years; Mondamin.
50. One girl, 13 years, Missouri Valley.
57. Three boys, 3, 9 and 12 years; Missouri Valley.
62. Elderly woman, Missouri Valley.
63. One girl, 11 months; one boy, 17 years; Little Sioux.
64. One boy, 4 years; three girls, 7, 9 and 18 years; Pisgah.
65. One girl, 12 years; one boy, 15 years; Woodbine.
69. One girl, 7 years; one boy, 17 years; Dunlap.
73. One boy, 8 years; one girl, 15 years; Dunlap.
76. One girl, 17 years; Woodbine.
79. Four girls, 2, 11, 14, and 17 years; one boy, 4 years; Missouri Valley.
80. One boy, 4 years; one girl, 17 years; Missouri Valley.
81. One boy, 17 years; Missouri Valley.
82. Two boys, 3 and 17 years; two girls, 4 and 14 years; Missouri Valley.
84. One boy, 10 years; one girl, 12 years; Missouri Valley.
85. One girl, 10 years; one boy; 16 years; Little Sioux.
86. One boy, 2 years; Missouri Valley.
87. One girl, 9 years; one boy, 11 years; Missouri Valley.
88. Two boys, 4 and 4 years; one girl, 15 years; Missouri Valley.
89. One boy, 1 year; one girl, 15 years; Missouri Valley.
90. One girl, 10 years; Missouri Valley.
91. Grocery gift card; Woodbine.
92. One girl, 13 years; one boy, 15 years; Dunlap.
93. Two boys, 3 and 11 years; one girl, 5 years; Missouri Valley.
94. Two girls, one and 10 years; Missouri Valley.
95. One girl, 11 years; one boy, 13 years; Missouri Valley.
96. One boy, 4 years, one girl, 9 years; Woodbine.
