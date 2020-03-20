Harrison County Humane Society hopes to alter 150 cats and 50 dogs this year with a new program – sPay it Forward.
In 2019, the organization received a Bissell grant, which was used to help fund a low-cost spay and neuter clinic.
Because HCHS is not eligible for that same grant until next year, President Christina Dickinson came up with the idea to sPay it Forward.
The idea behind this fundraising campaign is for donors and supporters to help community members spay, neuter, and vaccinate their pets by paying it forward.
There are two ways to do so, and 100 percent of donations will be used for the program. Either donate directly to Harrison County Humane Society or purchase one of 50 donated mugs.
For more information, call 712-644-3003, visit the website at www.harrisonhumane.org, or like the Harrison County Humane Society of Iowa’s Facebook page.
