Six individuals sustained injuries that ranged from serious to minor in the Sunday, June 7, accident on U.S. Highway 30 east of Ninth Street in Missouri Valley.
At approximately 7:25 p.m., the Harrison County Communications Center received a report of the collision. According to the Iowa State Patrol accident report, Milagros Lopez, 21, of Omaha, Neb., was driving a 2014 Chevy Impala westbound into Missouri Valley. Lopez failed to navigate a curve and crossed the centerline, striking the eastbound 2012 GMC Yukon, driven by Stephanie Martindale, 35, of Turin.
Martindale was transported to CHI Health Missouri Valley by a family member.
Four passengers in the Lopez vehicle were injured. Lopez was transported to CHI Health Bergan Mercy Hospital via LifeNet helicopter from CHI Health Missouri Valley Hospital.
Armando Rodriguez, 25, of Omaha, and Kevin Suria, 19, of Bellevue, Neb., were transported to CHI Health Bergan Mercy Hospital by Missouri Valley EMS.
Kevin Lucio, 19, and Hector Ramirez, 18, both of Omaha, were transported to CHI Health Missouri Valley by Missouri Valley EMS. Neither Lucio nor Ramirez used seatbelts.
According Sergeant Halverson with the Iowa State Patrol, the accident is still under investigation, and it has not yet been determined if drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident.
Assisting at the scene of the accident were Missouri Valley Fire and Rescue, Logan Rescue, the Missouri Valley Police Department, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, and the Iowa State Patrol.
