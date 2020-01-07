Originally dismissed due to potential costs, the City of Missouri Valley-owned property at 2213 E. Highway 30 is once again being considered as an option for a new fire station.
Purchased in July 2013 at a cost of $200,000, the property has not been used since.
The fire station project proposed at that time totaled $2 million. The city was also considering a remodel of City Hall for an additional $2 million.
The 2013 planning committee explored a combined facility at the new site, ultimately to no avail.
A bond issue vote to build a combined fire station and City Hall, totaling at $2.4 million, failed in August 2016 due to cost of the project.
More recently, the cost of excessive dirt work and expensive utility work, as well as the potential difficulty getting to the property in an emergency, eliminated the property from serious consideration.
When the site was being looked at for a combination City Hall and fire station, city engineering firm Olmsted and Perry considered the cost of extending water and sewer to the property.
Curt Field of Prochaska and Associates, who is assisting the committee with site plans for the project, recently reached out to that firm and learned that the sanitary sewer, which runs along the east side of Highway 30, would have to be bored beneath the highway to connect to the site.
Committee member Dennis Collier added that the trailer court north of the site is connected to the city’s sanitary sewer.
“I don’t know if it would be feasible to tie into their sewer line before it crossed the highway or not,” Collier said.
Because there will be just two toilet rooms in the design, according to Field, a septic system might be a feasible solution until future phases are constructed.
Additionally, the water main would have to be extended from St. Clair and Highway 30 along the frontage of the property, according to Olmsted and Perry’s Greg Perry.
Perry escalated those water and sewer costs to more closely match what it is likely to cost now with engineering costs and a 20 percent contingency, totaling $455,000.
It was suggested that the cost of utilities come from the sewer/water budget.
If that is possible, the proposed fire station is within a budget that the committee could present to city council.
The site originally also needed substantial dirt work due to a significant slope; however, Field recently visited the site and found that a substantial amount of dirt had already been moved.
Although the site will require less than anticipated, the “newly-formed cliffs” from the dirt work done on the site will require grading into a 3:1 slope, he added.
“I was surprised to see so much flat area,” he said. “There was quite a bit more than was depicted in the survey drawing, which means significantly less grading cost than I expected.”
Though more concrete would likely be required, Field said he is sure that that site would not require retaining walls.
Field has re-drawn the site plan to accurately depict current access to the property as well.
The current citizen’s advisory committee is considering presenting the developing plan to Missouri Valley City Council at an upcoming meeting for approval.
