Firefighters from five area fire departments responded to a shed fire at 2443 Liberty Ave., just northeast of Missouri Valley on Tuesday, shortly after 3 p.m.
By the time this reporter arrived on the scene, the fully engulfed shed was threatening the home just feet away to its west, and minutes later the rear of the home nearest the shed was beginning to catch fire.
Missouri Valley firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after that, and assessed the fire and began a plan of action to attempt to contain the fire that had reached the home.
With no nearby water source, firefighters set up a portable water pool on Liberty Avenue in front of the home for tanker trucks to bring in water to fight the blaze.
According to Missouri Valley Fire Chief Caleb Wohlers, the high temperatures and strong wind provided challenges to the first responders, but with the Missouri Valley, Logan, Magnolia, Mondamin, and Crescent fire departments responding to the fire, they were able to frequently rotate crews battling the fire to avoid any cases of heat exhaustion. He said there were no injuries.
Wohlers stated that firefighters were able to contain the fire to the east addition of the home, but the rest of the home suffered extensive smoke and water damage. He said the fire was caused by a brush pile that had been burned previously in the day that the residents believed was put out. Wohlers stated that the day’s high winds reignited embers from that brush pile fire, which then spread to the shed and on to the home.
According to online real estate records, the three-bedroom, two-story, frame home built in 1910 is valued at $52,245 and is owned by Blair D. Cudmore of Bennington, Neb., and Karen R. Cudmore of Omaha, Neb.
Wohlers stated that the names of the residents of the home were at the fire hall, so he did not have them with him, but according to whitepages.com, Carole R. Cudmore resides at the home. Wolhers said the he was told that she is a relative of Blair and Karen, and that she moved to the Liberty Avenue home after being flooded out of their home near Council Bluffs during the 2011 Missouri River flooding, which was again impacted by last year’s Missouri River flooding.
Firefighters were on the scene until around 7 p.m.
