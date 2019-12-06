New Scouts earned badges, beads, and the chance to shave their leader
Bobcat badges were pinned upside down on the new Scouts during the Bobcat ceremony on Monday, Nov. 18, but the real fun came with several sets of hair clippers and one very long beard.
“The only way those (badges) can be turned right side up is if you do a good deed that you wouldn’t normally do,” Pack Leader Greg “Doc” Schaefer said.
Some parents pinned the badges on upside down while others turned the children upside down and pinned the badge on ride-side up amid a chorus of giggles.
Following a Pack meeting, each Scout had the opportunity to shave a bit of Schaefer’s head or beard to celebrate reaching the pack’s goal of $9,000 in popcorn sales.
Scouts missed the $12,000 goal, so his mustache stayed during the “Shearing of the Shepherd.”
Selling popcorn is the sole fundraising event the Cub Scouts do throughout the year. The money is used for campouts, swim parties, and pack activities.
Holden Kratky was the top popcorn salesman, selling $2,155, followed by Michael Stubbs, who sold $1,100. The total sold by Pack 558 reached $9,155.
