A study of Missouri Valley’s sewer system determined that there is an elevated inflow and infiltration into the system that needs to be looked into.
This was revealed during a Missouri Valley City Council special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 24, to review the street, water, and (sanitary) sewer studies conducted by Olmsted and Perry Consulting Inc. Jim Olmstead and Jacob Zimmerer, along with Tony Meusch, presented the three studies.
“Earlier this spring we decided to perform a study of the water system, the street system, and the sewer system,” Olmsted said. “We expanded the street study to include sidewalks and drainage as much as we could when we were doing the inventory of the streets.”
According to Olmsted and Perry’s report, the city’s sewer system includes a series of collection mains totaling more than 19 miles, four lift stations, and a three-cell wastewater lagoon treatment system for all residential, commercial, and industrial users in Missouri Valley.
Additionally, the control system includes a monitoring and alarm system at each lift station.
The average flow increased more than 126,000 gallons since 2017, and City Clerk Jodie Flaherty asked the engineers what might have caused the increase.
“It probably increased a lot because of the wet weather and because we still have a lot of infiltration going into the system that shouldn’t be there,” Olmsted answered.
The inflow and infiltration study done last year found several areas affected by infiltration, including a few direct sources, such as drain spouts connected to the sanitary sewer system.
“The car dealership had the drain for their parking lot going straight into our sanitary sewer, which is not allowed,” Zimmerer said.
Other points found included leaking manholes, broken joints leaking storm water into the system, or a rolled gasket, Zimmerer added.
Peak flow was evaluated and the firm found the measurement much too high on average, but after factoring in days of high rainfall, Zimmerer found the peak flow to be in a normal range on dry days.
“So, it is all the more justification to continue doing the (inflow and infiltration) reduction,” he said. “Do additional smoke testing in areas, additional televising, etcetera. Looking at that it is very apparent there is still flow that we are not accounting for.”
Zimmerer added that the best-case scenario would include an annual budget to complete the testing in one area of the city each year.
“I believe we have done Willow Park already. I would start in the low-lying areas where the ground water is highest,” he added. “You can do some additional flow testing on manholes to see what enters through the manholes.”
While the inflow and infiltration testing was first on the firm’s list of suggested improvements, other upgrades needed include a calibration of the pumps in each of the lift stations.
After evaluating each lift station, Zimmerer said that the size is sufficient, but he suggested calibrating the pumps to determine each station’s efficiency.
The city will eventually need to dredge the lagoon cells, as the last time this was done was in 2007, and depending on future growth, a new lagoon could eventually be required, though at this time the cells are adequate.
Finally, the report stated that the current customers’ rates are sufficient to cover the needs of the system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.