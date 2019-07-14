The Modale sewer lagoon project was still an object of discussion and objection at the City Council meeting with council member Ray Larson vehemently opposed to rebuilding the lagoon in place.
The Modale City Council convened on Monday, June 24, with new city council member Katie Offenbacker, but without Mayor James Cox, to discuss this issue and more.
“I know I sound like a broken record, but I am out there,” Larson said. “You’ll be redoing (the lagoon) in three years. It will not hold.”
Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Ganzhorn maintained that no documentation has been presented to corroborate Larson’s claims, and moving the lagoon will cost more than rebuilding it in place. Still, he entertained Larson’s ideas.
“Where would you move it to?” Ganzhorn asked.
“I think it would work just west of where it is at,” Larson said.
Larson added that the Department of Transportation spent $10 million on four now-failed lagoons along Interstate 29 at rest areas from 1967 to 1995.
Council member Josh Marshall said, “The DOT is a government entity, so whenever a government finds something like that they document it. They ought to have a document.”
“Once they retired, that documentation went away in five years. They don’t have it. It is in archives someplace, but that was before computers, so it has never been computerized,” Larson said. “The DOT guys in Sioux City actually feel bad that they don’t have more input for us.”
“I think we should go through the options, figure the cost per person for each option, and hold a public meeting, then have the city vote,” Marshall said.
In the end, council decided to address the possibilities with their engineer, Joseph Rueschenberg, Principal Engineer of Sundquist Engineering, to determine the best course of action.
City Clerk Linda Windschitl reported that a water inspection was planned for later in the week, and though Water and Sewer Superintendent Marty Skinner was not present at the meeting, he left a list of items for Windschitl to review with council.
“We will have a DNR water inspection in the plant,” Windschitl said. “We never have issues, so he (Skinner) doesn’t anticipate anything big.”
Windschitl furthered reported that the drain at the Methodist Church should be fixed this coming month. The drain has been an ongoing concern in Modale, and there is a contractor hired to fix it.
Because time has not allowed for the drain to be fixed appropriately, that contractor has been cleaning it out periodically to ensure that it continues working until it is repaired.
Water bills were sent out late for Modale residents, making the 10-day due date a little tough to manage for some. Windschitl said that in this instance, a late fee will not be assessed, and residents should call her if there is any issue.
Council then revisited old business items including dilapidated structures, sidewalks, road repair, and speeding drivers traveling through town.
Marshall stated that he and Skinner plan to walk through dilapidated structures to ensure they are indeed abandoned, and that no one has taken up residence in any of them before the abatement process begins.
“I got a list made up,” Marshall said.
Offenbaker looked into sidewalks that need repair. She reported that she walked the entire town marking where sidewalks exist.
“Some sidewalks only need a square replaced, others are the full sidewalk,” she said.
Property owners with sidewalks are responsible for maintaining them and Offenbacker is researching costs and searching for assistance options for residents.
To date, Offenbacker reported, no grants exist for private citizens.
Council discussed whether property owners were going to be responsible for making the sidewalks ADA compliant throughout town, or if that is necessary in the downtown area only.
The matter will be addressed again as more information was needed.
Speeding through Modale continues to be a concern as the city and Harrison County leaders look for ways to make drivers aware of posted speed limits and stop signs.
“I sent an email to (Sheriff) Sears and the Iowa State Patrol. I’m trying to figure out how many tickets were given out by each,” Windschitl said. “I don’t know that we get any money if state patrol gave tickets, but I think we get something.”
Marshall priced flashing colored LED lights that the city can put on the signs at $200 to $300 each.
Larson said that he found some sold at a discount because they were purchased but never used by another municipality.
“The towns that got these flashing lights, if you are speeding, it slows you down,” Larson said. “It works.”
