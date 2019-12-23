The Harrison County Farm Service Agency office in Logan has multiple program signups going on right now with the passing of the current Farm Bill. Pat Warmbier, County Executive Director, asks area residents to please pay attention to your signup deadlines so you don't miss out on the following.
ARCPLC Program
First step, producers must elect a program. Step two, enroll 2019 and 2020 contracts.
Program election choices include PLC, ARC-CO, or ARC-IC.
If a producer knows which program to elect for each farm, then call the FSA office to set a time to sign up (step 2). If producers do not know, Iowa State University is a good resource for information on how to decide.
The Harrison County FSA office is conducting mini workshops producers may attend to educate themselves on making the program election decision.
Workshops are held in mornings and afternoons several days a week. Call for a time to attend a session.
Once each of the farms has elected a program, the next step is to enroll each of the farms. The deadline for 2019 ARCPLC contracts is March 15, 2020. Call for an appointment to sign up your farms.
Yield Updates
The new farm bill is giving producers the opportunity to update the 2020 yield on the FSA farm data/156EZ form. Benefits include a higher asset of your farm number (when selling or renting out), a possible increase an FSA payment when earned, and a possible increase in benefits from future farm bill programs.
Producers may call the FSA office now to request the 156EZ form (current base and yield info) for each of the producer’s farm numbers, so they can work on the form this winter. The FSA office can email, fax, or mail it out to producers.
A crop insurance agent or the FSA office can give producers federal crop yield information needed (years 2013-2017) to assist in the yield calculations. FSA offices do not have the manpower to calculate these yields for all producers in the county.
Since the deadline to turn in yield information is not until Sept. 30, 2020, the Harrison County FSA office prefers you turn in yield data sometime after March 15, 2020.
2019 Marketing Assistant Loans
Nine-month grain loans are currently available. The Harrison County corn loan rate is $2.13 per bushel and the bean loan rate is $6.10 per bushel. Producers wanting Jan. 1, 2020, disbursements can apply beginning the week of Dec. 16. Call the Harrison County FSA office for an appointment.
CRP Sign-Up
General CRP sign-up has started with FSA offices taking offers to put ground in CRP. This is a competitive bid process where producers receive points for certain options and type of ground.
All CRP offers are then sent to WDC who determines the cut-off score of which offers are accepted or not. This general bid session ends Feb. 28, 2020.
Continuous CRP has also opened back up, where highly sensitive land can be offered by what practice is needed to help a farmer’s land and benefit wildlife. There is no deadline for continuous signup and NEW land can be offered any day of the year.
Call Ahead
When coming in to sign up for FSA Programs, it is greatly appreciated if producers call ahead and set up an appointment so that the FSA staff can let producers know of any information they will need to bring, and the FSA office can have all relevant forms and information pulled prior to a producer’s arrival.
Producers are encouraged to call the Harrison County FSA office as soon as possible to make your appointment, 712-644-2040. For more information, contact the FSA office.
