This year’s Harrison County Fair will debut a Senior Citizen King and Queen.
To be considered in this royal contest, send your name and address and why you think you qualify to become Harrison County’s Senior Citizen King or Queen to Joan Bonham, 0 Weare St., General Delivery, Woodbine, IA 51579.
People are also encouraged to nominate someone they know for the honor. Highlight why you think this person should wear the crown, whether it be volunteer work, leadership in their neighborhood, church, community, or county, or something else.
Qualifications include people over 62 years of age. It does not have to be a married couple since there are many single or widowed senior citizens throughout the county.
All entries will be read and a winner chosen. Winners will be crowned at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, at the Free Entertainment Tent at the Harrison County Fairgrounds in Missouri Valley. Deadline for nominations is Thursday, July 18.
