Cub Scout Pack 558 of Missouri Valley will host a fun-filled sign-up day on Saturday, Aug. 24, beginning at 4 p.m., in the Missouri Valley City Park.
Cub Scouts and interested youth will have the opportunity to make bird feeders, Scout tie slides, and rope, as well as participate in a rain gutter regatta.
There will be a Boy Scout campsite set up, complete with Dutch oven cooking, and the event will end with a Flag Retirement Ceremony beginning at 6 p.m.
After signing up for the organization, new Cub Scouts, along with the rest of their pack, will meet at Summit Park the first weekend in September, according to Pack Leader Greg “Doc” Schaefer.
The pack will have a survival hunt, followed by a craft and snack.
“Last year we had it on the same day as the Firehouse Expo,” he said. “So we hiked from (Summit Park) down there, and on the way, we did a community service project, which was cleaning litter along the street.”
Throughout the years, according to the Scouts website, Cub Scouts learn more than just survival skills, they learn life skills, such as goal setting and strong communication skills. They build patriotism and pride in their community and bridge generation gaps while participating in fun activities, such as Pine Wood Derby races and parades.
Scouts learn early about volunteerism and partnering with others through food drives, pancake breakfasts, soup suppers, and Parents’ Night Out.
“Years ago it was decided the easy way to teach kids is by doing simple, fun things,” Schaefer said. “We instill community pride, country pride, and family.”
Some of the activities organized include popcorn sales – the organization’s sole fundraising event, as well as Christmas caroling, Veterans Day visits, a cleanup day at the park, and one campout in the spring, with another in the summer.
“With the money we make from the popcorn sales, we pay for the campouts, swim parties, and activities,” Schaefer said.
If your child, in kindergarten through fourth grade, enjoys swim parties, fire trucks, and other fun activities, make sure you visit with Cub Scout leaders on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Missouri Valley City Park from 4-6 p.m., and everyone is invited to the Flag Retirement Ceremony.
“Scouts help the community grow, and the community helps us grow,” Schaefer concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.