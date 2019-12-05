Scouts from Pack and Troop 558, with help from Missouri Valley 4-H’ers, conducted a “Scouting for Food” project on Saturday, Oct. 27, in Missouri Valley, collecting 1,216 items for the Harrison County Food Pantry in Missouri Valley, as well as $93 in donations.
“We almost tripled what was made last year, and this has already helped everyone that was in need of it,” stated Scout leader Kerri Kratky. “We love that the community contributed so much food to our Harrison County Food Pantry.”
