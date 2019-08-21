Schools across the nation struggle to provide transportation to students, some contracting with businesses developed to answer the need.
Three Transportation Directors in Harrison County discussed the challenges, and ultimately, the rewards of the position.
Why is it so difficult to find and retain bus drivers? Dave Hodges from the Missouri Valley Community School District, Trent Kuhl with Logan-Magnolia CSD, and Dave Kuhlman of West Harrison CSD answered.
“I think the biggest trouble is the time of day,” Kuhl said. “It isn’t enough for a full-time position, so you are limited.”
Hodges agreed, and the split shift driver’s work makes a second job nearly impossible to find. He added that pay disparity and continual increases in training and licensing requirements, while necessary, also discourage applicants.
“The complexity is so much different than 30 years ago when a farmer jumped in the bus with his chauffeur’s license, and that is all that was needed,” Hodges said. “That world versus today, it is two totally different worlds. The deeper answer is the amount of responsibility you are taking on.”
So how do the districts in Harrison County jump those hurdles?
Each district has employees who work in dual roles, such as a paraprofessional that drives, or maintenance and custodial staff who also drive. In at least two Harrison County school districts the superintendents are taking the test.
This presents its own set of challenges in that the pay for each position is different, and there is a potential that these employees work more than 40 hours occasionally, but it is a necessary evil.
“Right now, I have just enough to do the routes, and that is with a teacher/driver. I have nobody to drive the activities,” Kuhlman said.
Drivers for routes and drivers for activities are needed in every district in the county.
“Picking kids up in the morning and taking them home is one half of the equation,” Hodges explained. “You have three or four activities going on in a given day in the fall and the spring.”
The districts have actually had to take teams to an event an hour early so the driver could return to the school and complete the afternoon route before returning to the event to transport teams home that night, according to Hodges.
“I have even gone to West Harrison, driven their junior high basketball team to Logan for a game,” Kuhl added.
The Transportation Directors discussed having the coaches drive their teams and disagreed on the issue. One solution might be asking the assistant coaches to become licensed drivers as well.
The districts have discussed using one driver from one district to take smaller groups from each school in one bus if they are all going to the same destination.
“We are trying to find ways,” Kuhlman agreed.
“The easy answer is that schools will have to cough up more money to employ these drivers full-time,” Hodges said. “That is easy to figure out on paper, but it’s very difficult to work it into the budget.”
Budgets are tight, Kuhl added, but without a driver, these kids aren’t getting to school.
Even more importantly, the drivers play a pivotal role in a student’s day.
“That bus driver is the first school employee face these kids see in the morning, and it can set the tone for his or her day – good or bad,” Hodges added.
If they find a driver, keeping that driver is another challenge.
“I’ve had one pass away and another find a different job,” Kuhlman said.
Often, younger drivers are lured away for a higher paying job or one with more hours, leaving the districts with drivers who are retired from their earlier careers.
“At least 50 percent of my drivers are retired from something,” Hodges added.
The challenges are that some of those drivers will be ready to retire for a second time in a few short years, and there are few potential drivers to replace them.
Harrison County districts are working together to find the answers to these challenges. Districts have offered incentives for drivers once the tests are passed.
Directors, administration, and school boards have been addressing this issue for years, but the challenges remain and only appear to grow.
“I’ve had a bus out in front of my school every summer for years,” Kuhl said. That bus has a sign that says drivers are needed.
“I put flyers in gas stations and banks; we’ve used Facebook,” Kuhlman added.
In the end, Kuhl, Hodges, and Kuhlman ask themselves how can they make it appealing to the right candidates? Does flexible or structured scheduling, competitive pay, and a rewarding experience sound intriguing? Call the schools today to see what they can offer.
“Eventually you might end up asking with all this headache why would three people want to be transportation directors or even drivers,” Hodges concluded. “It is a rewarding job to know that you have done something meaningful; to transport students safely to school and back home. You are doing something that impacts the community and developing students for the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.