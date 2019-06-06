Harrison County Engineer Steven Struble reported to the Board of Supervisors on Thursday, May 30, that the Canadian National railroad bridge on Loess Hills Trail/Old Lincoln Highway south of Missouri Valley would either be closed this week, or traffic would be down to one lane to allow workers to repair the structure.
Struble reported that Crawford Rail Construction was to be making the repairs for CN Railroad in the first or second week of June, during what Struble calls a “very narrow window” for the company.
“I don’t know if they even come look at it. It is concerning to me that they would do anything until I-29 is open,” Harrison County Sheriff Pat Sears said.
A call to Canadian National Railroad corrected this report.
Larry Lloyd, Manager, Government & Public Affairs, said that CN will be conducting maintenance on the bridge in August as there is no current risk to the public or to CN operators.
“CN employs a large team of highly-qualified experts that regularly inspect and maintain all of our railroad bridges. Every notice of unplanned impact is investigated. Our team of engineers and inspectors ensure our bridges are safe, not only for the railroad, but also the public,” Lloyd said.
The bridge, which sits at just 12.5 feet, has been hit numerous times by tractor-trailer combos and recreational vehicles and campers while Interstate 29 has been closed due to the flooding of the Missouri River.
Though multiple signs warn drivers of the low structure, drivers continue trying to drive under the bridge, causing delays for travelers and damage to the structure.
One reader reported a southbound lane closure on Friday, May 31. Traffic was led through the closure by a flag car, but that closure was not to inspect or repair the railway bridge.
“We encourage your readers to contact CN police at 1-800-465-9239 and report any truck strikes to the bridge, especially while the interstate is closed,” Lloyd urged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.