New West Harrison buses have seatbelts
West Harrison Community School District is the first Harrison County school district to take possession of new buses complete with seatbelts.
“This will complete our fleet. Our three-year lease was up, and the school board renewed with seatbelts in order to comply with new Iowa law,” Principal Casey Ring said. “Students were excited and proud to have the seatbelts. They did a great job during our training.”
Five route buses and one bus for activities were ordered with seatbelts per the new state laws, Ring added. The entire fleet had arrived by Monday, Feb. 17.
“There are a lot of questions with a change like this. Drivers are excited to have students in seatbelts because of not only increased safety in the case of an accident, but also for the improvement of the daily bus route,” Ring said. “Negative bus behavior is said to decrease by 90% because students cannot leave their seats.”
Though it will take students a few moments to buckle up, Ring said the district expects minimal time changes to routes.
