Harrison County Home & Public Health’s Learning for Life Program hosted their most recent GetTogether, “Rock N Roll Ice Cream,” on Saturday, Aug. 10, on the Harrison County Courthouse lawn in Logan.
The event included making and enjoying homemade ice cream and toppings. The group measured ingredients to make the ice cream mix and then rolled the can back and forth with the ice and rock salt to make the ice cream.
Everyone had fun seeing the transition from start to finish. It was a liquid when they began rolling it and more of a solid at the end.
The group also blew bubbles and made a game out of rolling the can back and forth. They sat and ate together at the tables and benches.
LFL focuses on the philosophy a parent is a child's first teacher and parents want to be the best teacher in their children’s lives.
Funding for LFL is provided by the Harrison, Monona, Shelby Community Early Childhood Iowa Area. The LFL community will assist families in nurturing their children in a safe and supporting environment, which will provide the opportunity in preparing children for a safe and healthy future.
Please contact HCHPH at 712-644-2220 for more information.
