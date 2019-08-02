Salvatore and Gerry Sue Rinella of Missouri Valley were announced as the first-ever Senior Citizen King and Queen of Harrison County in the Free Entertainment Tent on Wednesday, July 24, during the crowning of the Fair Veterans King and Queen coronation.
The Rinellas were nominated due to their active volunteerism.
Sal collects Family Fare receipts, which are used to provide wheelchairs to those in need.
Gerry Sue leads the Sew & Sews group at the Rand Community Center each week, offering women a place to meet, share ideas, and work on projects. She also sews and quilts for others and is an active member of the Missouri Valley Quilt Guild.
Together, Sal and Gerry Sue volunteer for the American Red Cross, and their dedication to their community was evident last March when flooding displaced several families.
“Gerry Sue and Sal were at the Rand Center for emergency shelter for our flood victims. They found supplies, provided cots, blankets, food, personal supplies – you name it, they found it,” their nomination letter states. “They were there at the Rand for 24 hours, seven days a week, as long as they were needed. They also provided meals, most donated, during each day. This lasted at least three weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.