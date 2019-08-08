Former science teacher still teaches at the local library
Instead of diving right into retirement, Frank Marsh of Missouri Valley, Iowa, dipped his toes in first, and then played at retirement for a while before making that final jump.
Marsh retired in 1998 from Omaha, Neb., Central schools as a math and physics teacher and went into business with his son for the next seven years. In 2004, he began teaching in Dunlap, and then he worked in Logan teaching college classes through Iowa Western before retiring again in 2013.
“We always look ahead,” he said. “I didn’t retire because I’ve always been afraid of it. I’ve always been so busy. I coached wrestling, too, for years, and in a small school, you are everything – assistant football, assistant basketball, and bus driver.”
Although he is retired, Marsh stays busy, and he still teaches young people as a volunteer at the Missouri Valley Public Library.
He has a LEGO club there, and the kids are excited to see their LEGO robots respond to their commands. They may not know it, but they are learning to write code.
To keep it interesting, Marsh is planning to introduce a Battle Bots class.
“That is what kids today are interested in,” he said.
He also volunteers at the library, introducing young people to science using magnets, electricity, and more.
In July, he taught a paper airplane class.
“I told them that the only way I would do it was if the kids left with something,” he said. “That is how I got interested in science. My uncle gave me a magnet when I was small, and I played with that until I lost it.”
He isn’t always teaching – after all, he is retired. In his free time, he can sometimes be found in one of the gardens he and his wife, Collette, tend.
“This dirt will grow anything, but it grows weeds faster,” Frank said. “It’s fun to have fresh (produce), though.”
The couple, members of the local garden club, takes produce to the Farmer’s Market in season, and Frank is now planning on taking handmade garden carts to the market as well.
If he isn’t gardening, he might be fishing or building something in his basement workshop.
Frank has built beds for both of his children and all seven of his grandkids. He also uses reclaimed materials to build other furniture and smaller projects, such as the garden carts.
Wood is not the only reclaimed material he has used. Bricks in their garden are reused from the Old Market in Omaha, and he received used Styrofoam insulation and fashioned it into large boulders that now provide structure, and a backdrop, for their garden waterfall and pond.
“I like taking old stuff and repurpose it to make something,” he said.
Though he is busy, Frank said it is not as hectic or demanding as life before retirement.
I like to do woodworking, but when I taught, I would hurry because it is hard for me to start a project and walk away,” he said. “Now I can take my time. There are days I can just quit and do nothing.”
On those days, if they are at home, he and Collette might be found in the sunroom/conservatory that he built with help from a grandson. There they can relax and watch the wildlife that passes through their property.
Or, they might choose to travel, though they will likely stay in country to do so.
“We used to go out-of-country; went to Cancun a couple of times, but then we figured out that there is a lot to see in the United States,” he said. “We went to Corpus Christi, been to Florida. I’d like to go to Washington D.C. I’d like to see the Smithsonian.”
The Marshes visit Colorado once a year, and they enjoy spending time with their family, two kids, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren, with another on the way, as often as possible.
“We live anything but an exciting life,” he said.
