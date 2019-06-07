Harrison County’s Secondary Roads Department has been working diligently to repair roads throughout Harrison County, and the Board of Supervisors saw nearly $500,000 in bills for the efforts.
At the May 9 regular meeting, Steven Struble, Harrison County Engineer, reported that they are now receiving bills for rock as well as equipment, such as truck boxes, hoists, wings, sanders, and plows, totaling $494,866.68.
“We have a lot of rock we have been hauling to replenish our stock. We had a wet winter, so we were depleted. We have been restocking as quickly as we can and hauling directly to the roads,” Struble said.
Struble further reported that several projects are progressing and the county is currently seeking right-of-ways and easements for the long-awaited Panora grading project.
More than 11 acres belonging to one Harrison County landowner is needed for the project. That land was appraised years ago at about $11,500 per acre. Since then, the price of land has decreased, Struble said, so the most recent reappraisal has the land valued at $6,288 per acre.
“He (the landowner) is insisting on $7,000 (per acre) based on the appraisal of the whole farm,” Struble said. “I don’t want to see the project fail because he thinks he ought to be getting that price.”
Struble sent the appraisal in for a state-mandated review because the total amount offered, $71,500, exceeds $25,000.
“Things are bringing $4,600 to 6,500,” Struble said. “Everybody else is getting just over the average of the value.”
The bridge replacement project planned for 280th Street along Willow Creek has been sidelined for the time being, according to Struble. He plans to revisit the project in the future.
However, the bridge replacement project along Allen Creek, also on 280th Street is tentatively set for a late June letting.
The board also discussed conditions along K45, the road leading to Modale from Highway 30.
Supervisor John Straight mentioned that the railroad crossing on that route had been fixed and was much smoother.
“They said they just opened it back up,” Straight said.
As the community of Modale struggles with increased traffic traveling in excess of the speed limits, that crossing will no longer slow some of the traffic down, including the large number of semi trucks that drive the route.
“You don’t have to slow down there any more,” Struble said.
He added that many of those trucks are hauling 258,000-pound generators. These loads are more than 17 feet high so they are not allowed to travel on the interstate system according to Struble.
They also require overweight permits – a fee that is collected by the county at the state rate.
“They started last fall when we were under construction,” he added. “I think they said they were going southwest of Lincoln.”
Chairman of the Board Walter Utman joked that they would not be able to go under the tunnel on the Old Lincoln Highway, another recurring road issue.
Trucks continue getting stuck under the low bridge, blocking traffic, damaging land when forced to turn around, and hitting the warning signs, Struble said, sometimes multiple times a day.
Struble added that his crews reported law enforcement have been positioned at the railroad bridge throughout the night at times.
I-29 is expected to be open by the end of this month, Struble said, and they hope that it will alleviate the issues along many of the county roadways.
