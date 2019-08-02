Renee Hack retires from the Auditor's Office

Renee Hack

 Submitted

Renee Hack was honored on June 26 for her time and dedication as the county's Real Estate Clerk in the Harrison County Auditor's Office during a retirement celebration held in her honor. The celebration was held in the Harrison County Courthouse in Logan. She has been with the Harrison County Auditor's Office for the past 25 years. 

