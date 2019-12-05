A recount petition was filed with the Harrison County Auditor on Friday, Nov. 15, for the Logan-Magnolia school bond issue that was narrowly defeated in the City/School Election held on Nov. 5.
The petitioners designated Gordon Fliehe to represent them on the recount board. County Auditor Susan Bonham named Deb Straight as her representative. These two representatives then appointed Sandy Kersten as the third representative on the recount board.
The recount board met on Monday, Nov. 18, at the Courthouse and recounted the votes by hand. No variation from the official canvass were noted. Totals still stand at 752 yes (59.77%) and 506 no.
