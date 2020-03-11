A recount petition for the March 3 Missouri Valley Fire Station bond election, signed by 14 individuals, was filed with the Harrison County Auditor’s Office on Monday, March 9.
The bond received 238 yes votes to 163 no votes for 59.5 percent in favor of the bond, just two votes short of the needed 60 percent to pass.
The petitioners appointed Georgia Johnson to the recount board. Auditor Susan Bonham appointed Roger Gunderson. The two appointed recount board members agreed to appoint Lenora Cunard.
The recount will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, in the second floor conference room of the Harrison County Courthouse. The recount is open to the public.
