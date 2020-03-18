After the $1.5 million Missouri Valley fire station bond failed by two votes on March 3, a number of citizens petitioned for a recount.
The petition, signed by 14 citizens, was filed on Friday, March 6. Petitioners appointed Georgia Johnson as their designee on the recount board.
Harrison County Auditor Susan Bonham appointed Roger Gunderson, and he, together with Johnson, appointed Lenora Cunard.
The three designees joined Susan Bonham, Harrison County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, at the Harrison County Courthouse on Wednesday, March 11, to recount the 401 ballots.
Bonham explained the process and each designee confirmed the absentee count first, followed by the polling station count.
The recount board concluded that the ballots were counted properly.
“It shows again that my machines are counting correctly,” Bonham said.
