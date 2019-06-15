The Missouri Valley School Board recognized a large group of employees who have achieved milestones, such as five years of service, 10 years, and more at their regular meeting on Monday, May 20.
Those staff members recognized includes:
• Five Years of Service – Lanae Chase, Leana Goodrich, Loree Hankins, Alex Loftus, Mandy Manz, Bonita Nelson, Maria Otterpohl, Katie Preston, Regina Rains, Whitney Reisz, Stefanie Staben, Sarah Thayer and Alison Weiskircher.
• Ten Years of Service – Liz Davie, Brenton Hoesing, Jamie Justesen and Denise Oviatt.
• Fifteen Years of Service – Leo Bertelsen and Stella Wilson.
• Twenty-five Years of Service – Brian Knott and Karen Otterpohl.
Though recognition for 20 and 30 years of service is generally recognized, no staff members reached those milestones this year.
“You think about that. We are in the day and age where there is always something better... to be in any organization for that length of time,” Superintendent Brent Hoesing said.
Several resignations were submitted to the district at the meeting as well, including Ed Spencer, bus driver; Loree Hankins, secretary; Rochelle Jerred, Spanish Club sponsor; Megan Gschwend, Little Reds helper; Jamie Wieme, high school teacher and National Honor Society sponsor; Jamie Justesen, part-time Student Council advisor; and Ryan Victor, assistant girls basketball coach.
Though these resignations were submitted, and ultimately accepted, some of these staff members will continue on at MVCSD in different positions.
The board also issued contracts for the following: Dani Schroder, 1:1 para-educator; Jamie Justesen, National Honor Society sponsor; Ryan Victor, 2019 weight room sponsor and 2019-2020 assistant varsity boys basketball coach; Nikki Brinker, 2019-2020 part-time school nurse and part-time health and science teacher; Elle Kloewer, 2019-2020 high school social studies teacher and part-time student council advisor; Marie Ellithorpe, co-sponsor middle school student council (RaeLea Jones is the other co-sponsor); and Bob Scutter, substitute teacher and high school girls basketball coach with Victor Contreras and Matt Walsh as assistant coaches.
“Bob (Scutter) was head girls basketball coach for Constoga back from 1979 to 1984 or 1985. He took a program that was one in 50 and turned them into a team that won 55 in 63, making the state finals several times. Twenty-some weeks straight they were ranked number one in the state,” Hoesing said. “He left in the ‘80s to work in the private sector, and now that he is retired from, he wants to start back into coaching. He brings a lot of experience. He has coached a lot of youth basketball and high school basketball. He has a great track record. We are pretty excited to see what Bob can bring us. I am really excited to get these three together and help us turn it around a little bit.”
Hoesing added that each of the three have experience in youth basketball as well, and he hopes to begin building the program with these three coaches at the helm.
The teacher leader and mentor list approved at the meeting was broken into groups as follows:
• Elementary Teacher Leaders: Jessi Arneson, Sarah Leonard, Sarah Thayer, Sherry Guyett, Meghann Vasquz and Denise Oviatt.
• Elementary Mentors: Sarah Ganzhorn, Erin Telsrow, Carla Christensen, Courtney Dickinson and Katie Blum.
• Middle School Teacher Leaders: Sara Guinan and Lacy West.
• High School Teacher Leaders: Michael Brown, Liz Davie, Rachel Hack.
Missouri Valley Elementary Principal Robin Holtz reported to the board that five years ago the elementary was given a “needs improvement” on its report card.
“It helped us set some goals. It helped us put some things in place. We purchased some really good curriculum,” she said. “Since then, we just got our new one (assessment report card) this year, and we are at ‘commendable,’ which is one rung from the top.”
Holtz celebrates their student growth with staff and was proud to share the news with the community.
“We are proud; thank you for the support you give us,” she said to the board members, who were quick to congratulate the elementary staff for a job well done.
Holtz further reported that each of the three kindergarten classes have 22 students registered.
“We have, for sure, four, possibly six, kids returning to our district next year from a neighboring district, and I have had two calls from another neighboring district that will be open-enrolling preschool students,” she added. “I have already given two school tours to families who are shopping for schools, and I think we have got them, too.”
The board also approved the contract with West Central Community Action for contracted pre-school services. Hoesing added that the WCCA Head Start program currently has 16 preschool students enrolled, and they hope to cap out at 18 students this week. That program is an all day program.
High School Principal Kristie Kruckman reported that the district graduated 61 students this year and gave out 87 scholarships to 31 of those graduates.
“Those are local scholarships. They don't include scholarships that come from colleges,” she added. “The total amount of scholarships given was $131,000, which is amazing. We had one student get nine scholarships – that was the most anyone received. We had eight students receive scholarships over $10,000.”
Kruckman further reported that 82 percent of Missouri Valley's 2019 graduates will be attending post-secondary education. Of those 50 students, 23 are choosing a four-year school, 21 will be attending a two-year school, five are taking apprenticeships or attending a trade school or other training, and one is going on to the military.
As the district closed out another school year, the board celebrated a job well done.
