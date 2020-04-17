The updated Harrison County Courthouse tech policy prohibits any use of any data, programs, equipment, or documentation outside of the courthouse.
The change left Brenda Loftus, Harrison County’s Assessor, without the use of necessary material in the field and her governing board, the Harrison County Conference Board meets just a few times each year, usually in January and February.
She asked Harrison County’s Board of Supervisors to call a special conference board meeting to address this and other concerns.
The Harrison County Board of Supervisors acts as part of the conference board for supervisory authority over the assessor’s office, along with the mayors of each community in the county and one representative from each school board.
Even though the supervisors approve a policy for the courthouse, the conference board must consider that same policy specifically for the assessor’s office.
That requested meeting was held on Tuesday, April 14.
Loftus reported that the courthouse’s current IT policy prohibits her office from transporting equipment, documentation, data, and similar items.
“This is something that we do every day,” she said.
Her office has specific equipment for fieldwork, as her office travels throughout the county, in addition to being able to work if under unusual circumstances, such as those seen recently with the coronavirus pandemic.
Another addendum she suggested would allow assessor’s office workers to use equipment in the field in all weather conditions while still taking the utmost care to protect that equipment.
Finally, in the IT policy there is a disciplinary provision that names the county auditor and the elected official or department head. For the assessor’s office, that provision should be changed to the appropriate governing board, as the auditor has no authority over that position.
“We want to reflect the Harrison County Handbook and follow those procedures, but sometimes our procedures can’t be identical based on the scope of our work,” Loftus said.
These measures were approved by the conference board, but must be signed off by the Harrison County IT Director, Kris Pauley.
They also approved a tele-work agreement for the office, which allows the assessor’s office employees to continue working in the field as required. The IT Director will hold that document.
Loftus then reported that the infectious disease action plan passed by Harrison County Supervisors on Thursday, April 9, follows federal guidelines, but that in the State of Iowa, she is not considered “essential.”
“If we were to go into the state shutdown, I would not have the proper documentation to travel into the office,” she said.
However, the same plan offers a tele-work option that could be pre-approved for her office as needed, if the conference board agrees.
The board discussed whether department heads who are appointed, not elected, could be given a travel letter as an essential employee.
Loftus said that either way, she would then take her work home in the event of a state shutdown.
Just prior to the recent courthouse closure, the assessor’s office mailed assessment notices on March 31, and citizens can call from April 1 through April 25 to set up an informal hearing.
During the courthouse closure, Loftus had calls forwarded to her house so that she could work from a remote location with the office’s field computer.
“That was pretty easy to set up,” she said.
She has taken additional measures to ensure the office can continue to function if something similar were to happen in the future as well.
The conference board approved the emergency measures for her office as needed.
“Normally, we would have any formal petitions filed until the end of the month, but due to the pandemic and a disaster declaration, our board of review will go into extension that will last until June 5, so there should be plenty of time,” Loftus said. “If we have anyone file a formal petition, we will be doing all of our board of review meetings online so we don’t have to bring any of those members in, nor any of the public.”
Finally, a liaison committee was appointed to help facilitate activities between the county and the conference board between regularly scheduled conference board meetings.
That committee is comprised of Jen Thomas, representing a school board; Magnolia Mayor Dave Weigelt; along with Harrison County Supervisor Walter Utman.
