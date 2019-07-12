One of Missouri Valley’s newest businesses is planning a fun weekend activity for race fans – RC Drag Races at Day Field, Missouri Valley’s airport, on Sunday, July 14.
This might be a first for Missouri Valley, but Jared Baker, organizer of the radio controlled car event said that drag racing is his hobby, and he has participated and sponsored races in the past.
“We have done a couple of events in Omaha over the past couple of years – a rock crawling contest and a drag race. We’ve done more rock crawling than anything else, and over the winter, we do carpet racing inside with 18th scale racers,” he said. “We hope to do this (locally) once a month through October. We’d like to pick it back up in April next year.”
Baker added that Yant Equipment, Powersports and Hobbies sponsors a 1/5th scale oval track race twice a month in Waverly, Neb., with sprint cars, modifieds, and more.
Although the local drag strip is scaled for 1/10th remote controls cars, this event is for anyone with any size RC car, anyone who enjoys drag races, or those who want to see what the race is all about.
“The quarter-mile track for 1/10th scale cars is 132 feet,” Baker said. He added that the race will take place at the south end of the runway.
Gates open at 10 a.m. with time trials beginning at 11 a.m. The track will close at 11:30 a.m. for lunch and track preparation with eliminations beginning at noon.
Yant Equipment, Powersports and Hobbies will provide lunch free of charge. Though they have not yet found a partner to sponsor the event, Baker said that local pilot Sherm Struble has been instrumental in getting this off the ground.
“He graciously let us use the airport as a test to see how it goes in Missouri Valley,” Baker said.
There will be no fee this month, as Baker wants to see how many people are interested, but that will likely change in the future if it is as popular as he hopes.
Equipment for the race, including a full timing system, starting tree, and drag strip sensors were purchased from Trackmate, a Canadian drag racing company, and were tested on Sunday, July 7.
Testing went off without a hitch, and the fastest car during the test runs topped 60 miles per hour.
“I want to stress that this is for anyone. Come out and have fun!” Baker said. “We sell any part for these cars, and we have a budget build kit at Yant that is very reasonable.”
He hopes to see a lot of contestants at the airport this Sunday, and he might see some familiar faces from the 402 RC Klub of Omaha, Neb. Regardless, Baker said, there is no cap on the number of contestants, so grab your RC car and head to the Missouri Valley Airport for some fast fun.
